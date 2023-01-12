RESPARA, BRENTWOOD'S NEWEST AND MOST EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION OF FOR-LEASE RESIDENCES, CELEBRATES OPENING

Complete with Private Poolside Cabanas, Dedicated Resident Ambassadors, and Glam Room, Respara Welcomes First Move-Ins

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respara , located in Brentwood, one of LA's most distinguished neighborhoods, is officially open and welcoming residents after a highly successful pre-leasing launch this fall. The exclusive collection of residences is comprised of 54 one-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats ranging from approximately 845 to 1,978 square feet and starting at $6,600/month. The high staff to resident ratio at Respara helps to curate the daily art of living while dedicated Resident Ambassadors provide a service-rich environment for residents.

Respara (PRNewswire)

Following its pre-leasing success, Respara's highly anticipated residential experience now has 42 available homes remaining. Located in a secluded cul-de-sac at the intersection of Dunstan Way and Barrington Avenue, Respara evokes a peaceful sanctuary surrounded by 400 acres of green space and provides more than 10,000 square feet of amenities and personalized services including:

Numerous wellness facilities including an indoor fitness lab, serene resident lounge, palm tree lined swimming pool and jacuzzi, and private cabanas for resident relaxation and lounging.

A luxurious "Glam Room" for residents to refresh and glam up with professionals before attending events or special occasions. Also available to be used as a special treatment room for resident facials, massages, or IV drip therapy.

State of the art technology featuring mesh WiFi allowing for a seamless smart home experience, electric vehicle charging stations, a private cinema room, an integrated resident app, and a full-service conference room.

Dedicated Resident Ambassador team to provide services including mail and package delivery, in-home grocery delivery, dining reservations, car detailing services, dry cleaning and housekeeping, as well as bike and surfboard rentals.

Abundant tranquil spaces such as a 70-foot interior courtyard, perfect for outdoor yoga classes, a secluded fireside retreat for meditation and breathwork exercises and a spacious rooftop with an awe-inspiring 360-degree panoramic view of Los Angeles.

Convenient, walkable access to Brentwood's most coveted shops, restaurants, athletic studios, and entertainment destinations.

Exclusive partnerships, such as home delivery of cold pressed juice from local establishment, Pressed Juicery, medical concierge services from Sollis Health and customized personal training from Royal Personal Trainers in Beverly Hills .

"Tucked away in the lush seclusion of one of LA's most desirable West Side neighborhoods, Respara is bringing an entirely new caliber of for-lease living to the westside of Los Angeles. Through its privacy, unparalleled amenity offering and around the clock staff, residents can expect a one-of-a-kind living experience that feels like the comfort of home, the adventure of a vacation, and the warmth of exceptional hospitality," says project developer Chris Liebes.

True to its Southern California surroundings, the development features elevated mid-century modern design, the latest in smart-home technology and lush outdoor spaces where relaxation meets an oasis-like atmosphere. Residents can enjoy spacious, open floor plans, white oak flooring, custom Italian cabinetry, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders leading to expansive terraces, custom white oak Italian vanities with Italian quartz, and calacatta trevi countertops. Kitchens are outfitted with designer Fisher & Paykel appliances and Waterworks provides artisanal quality craftsmanship throughout bath and spa.

Respara is developed by Hugh Evans III and partner Chris Liebes, both longtime local real estate investors. Leading hospitality management company, Align Residential is leasing and operating the project.

To learn more about Respara, please visit www.liverespara.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About Respara

A secluded sanctuary unlike any other situated in the west side of Los Angeles, Respara is the newest collection of residences offering a curated living experience combined with distinguished hospitality services and multifaceted wellness amenities that support a holistic and nourishing lifestyle. Inspired by Respara's surrounding acres of lush greenery and tranquil ambiance, the 54 exclusive residences breathe sophistication and intimate living space, complete with elevated mid-century modern designs, opulent finishes, state of the art technology and bespoke lifestyle services.

About Align

Align Residential is an exclusive residential hospitality company dedicated to creating unique experiences. Align's approach is crafted based on the DNA of each project rather than a one-size-fits-all playbook. An unwavering commitment to innovation and the pursuit of perfection are hallmarks of the firm, along with passion for operating best-in-class communities on behalf of affiliates, investors and partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Respara