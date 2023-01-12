Sortera Alloys Named on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Exceptional Innovators with the Determination and Technologies to Race to Net-Zero

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and MARKLE, Ind., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortera Alloys, Inc., an innovative industrial scrap metal sorting company with a recycling platform powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced sensors, has been named on Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that are moving beyond commitments to actions towards efforts to reach net-zero.

Sortera Alloy's advanced deep-technology platform of vision and other advanced hardware sensors driven by a software stack in artificial intelligence can achieve complex sorting effectively and efficiently, specifically processing end-of-life mixed alloys by category and chemical composition. The ability to sort complex materials allows the company to upcycle these materials back into the supply chain to be reused without losing the integrity and compound make-up of the materials, contributing to the circular economy of North America, and lowering the carbon and environmental impact to the planet.

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009, with a total number of nominations from the public, Cleantech Group's expert panel, i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff totaling 15,753 from over 93 countries. Companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that were reviewed by the 81 members of an expert panel. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors, and corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.

This highly anticipated annual report is a complete list of companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help build a more digitized, de-carbonized, and resource-efficient industrial future. Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report.

"This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight."

"The path to a future of Carbon reduction in the aluminum industry begins with the upcycling of end-of-life aluminum scrap. We are thrilled to be recognized by Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100 companies working towards viable contribution to reaching net-zero," said Michael Siemer, CEO, Sortera Alloys. "Our ability to upcycle mixed aluminum materials that have historically been downgraded will greatly contribute to reducing the volume of primary aluminum and minimize the cost of alloying additives in secondary aluminum alloys. This will result in additional gains in operational improvements, less energy to process which means savings for our customers while limiting impact on the environment, contributing to the circular economy, and making strides towards true sustainability overall."

These featured companies will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 23-25 in Palm Springs, CA. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with many of the companies on the list, along with many other rising stars.

Recently, Sortera announced that it has achieved high-quality sorting of pre-production aluminum with more than 95% accuracy and its expansion into a new 200,000 sq. ft. processing facility in Markle, IN and hiring for this ramp up is on track. Once online, processing at the Markle facility will be another major milestone for Sortera, as it will aim to capture a significant portion of the 4 billion lbs. of scrap aluminum that is currently sent overseas and being recycled into lower grade material. Sortera's ability to sort complex scrap alloys is creating new scrap packages that have previously been unavailable due to lack of technology; alloy scrap that was previously downgraded can know be upgraded, further contributing to the circular economy. The new facility will be able to sort multiple alloys in one pass, which no one in the world is doing right now.

Sortera Alloys brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence data analytics to the recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new recycling products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, boosting the strength of the circular economy. Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation, and equipment development. For more information visit: www.sorteraalloys.com.

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

