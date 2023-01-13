Allure Esthetic Reviews Botched Tummy Tuck Revision On Plastic Surgeon Podcast

Dr. Javad Sajan Reviews Episode Two of Plastic Surgeon Podcast

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On his podcast, the Plastic Surgeon Podcast , Dr. Javad Sajan sits down with his patient, Victoria, who underwent a botched tummy tuck in Peru. After returning to the United States, Victoria knew something wasn't right and eventually sought out a tummy tuck revision surgery with Dr. Sajan.

In the episode, Dr. Sajan, who has performed many plastic surgery revisions, explained why revision surgeries are higher risk, "When you do a revision surgery, all of the risks are more. Potentially more scarring, more blood collection, more fluid collection, more infection. And, the one thing that I was worried about the most during your surgery was skin death or necrosis. Because when you've had one tummy tuck the blood supply can be compromised."

To account for the patient's previous surgery, Dr. Sajan created a customized plan that included liposuction and using specialized stitching techniques to allow the skin to heal better. Dr. Sajan says, "Our goal with your surgery was to lipo to get rid of leftover fat in the upper abdomen…The scar was way too high, the incisions on the side of your body were skewed way up almost into your waist. And the waist wasn't liposuctioned at all. I could feel all the fat there. So what my concern was, how low can I get it while letting it heal?"

Then, when about scarring, Dr. Sajan says, "If you don't stitch it with low tension and very precisely [using] eversion, you get very thick scars. And, in people like me and you who have brown skin, you can get what's called the hypertrophic scar."

Using his knowledge and expertise, Dr. Sajan successfully performed Victoria's tummy tuck and gave her an amazing result. Listen to Victoria's experience and Dr. Sajan's insights in Episode 2 of the Plastic Surgery Podcast.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, Dr. Sajan frequently performs revision surgeries of all kinds for patients around the world. He shares his insights and patient stories on the Plastic Surgeon Podcast. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about the fundraiser on Instagram .

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: hello@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Allure Esthetic