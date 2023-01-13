InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Determine Wind Direction/Speed (BRK-4189)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accurate way to check wind direction and speed during various activities," said an inventor, from Arab, Ala., "so I invented the BAG FLAG. My design can also be used to locate a vehicle in a crowded parking lot."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an accessory for determining the direction and strength of the wind. In doing so, it can be used by golfers, hunters and archery enthusiasts, vehicle owners, etc. As a result, it enables the user to determine the desired direction of the shot according to the wind or breeze. It also increases accuracy and convenience and it could increase performance. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and transport. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp