Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC purchases RTR Suppliers, INC, expanding national refrigerant reclamation footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC (RTI) announced the purchase of RTR Suppliers, LLC. (RTR), a locally owned and operated refrigerant company based in Orlando FL. with offices in Cocoa, FL. RTR is an EPA-certified refrigerant service company providing reclamation, onsite recovery, cylinder exchanges, and refrigerant solutions in the Florida and Southeastern U.S. market. RTR supplies refrigerants and offers recovery and reclaim services to customers across the country to meet the needs of the HVAC/R industry.

Refrigerant reclaim provides building owners, commercial HVAC/R contractors and industrial clients a safe and affordable solution to manage spent refrigerants in compliance with applicable regulations. Recovery and reclamation of refrigerants ensures an environmentally responsible and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders and reduces consumption of non-renewable resources needed to make virgin refrigerants.

Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC is a joint venture formed by Heritage Environmental Services and Fielding Environmental to offer customers a complete solution for the highest and best use of used refrigerant gases – a solution that highlights the joint venture partners' commitment to promoting the principles of sustainability.

"This expansion of our refrigerant platform further demonstrates our commitment to our refrigerants recycling business" said Rodney Pierce, President Reclamation Technologies USA. "Recycling and reuse of these materials is the right thing to do, both for the environment and for our customers' bottom line. When these solutions aren't possible, we have access to the network and expertise to ensure the refrigerants are safely handled, reclaimed when possible, and destroyed if necessary."

"RTI is excited to join forces with Rich Kowalski, President of RTR, an industry leader who will bring his experience and wealth of knowledge to our team," said Katelyn Imrie, Executive Vice President of Fielding. "We're expanding our service offering and footprint, this is a big step towards our vision of becoming the national choice for refrigerant management services. Our customers can expect a tailored solution and the highest level of service, whether their gas requires reclamation, separation, or destruction."

About Reclamation Technologies USA , LLC

RTI is an EPA-certified refrigerant reclamation company serving customers in the Midwest, Texas and Southeast. They provide on-site recovery services, reclamation, customized cylinder exchange programs, and industry-leading separation technology for mixed gases.

