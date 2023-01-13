SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS WITH TWO UNION-REPRESENTED WORKGROUPS

Flight Instructors approve contract; Facilities Maintenance Technicians to vote on Tentative Agreement

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced agreements have been reached with two of its union-represented workgroups.

Southwest's Flight Instructors Approve New Contract

Southwest's Flight Instructors, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 557 (TWU 557), overwhelmingly voted in favor of their new contract.

"I'm very pleased we're able to acknowledge the important work of our Flight Instructors and implement pay increases and quality of life enhancements," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'd like to thank both Negotiating Teams for working to reach this agreement in such a short amount of time."

Southwest's more than 200 Flight Instructors provide Flight Operations classroom and simulator training to current and New Hire Pilots.

Southwest and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) reach a Tentative Agreement for Facilities Maintenance Technicians

"Our Facilities Maintenance Technicians play an integral role in Southwest's ability to provide great Customer Service," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "I appreciate both Negotiating Teams working to reach an agreement so quickly."

"The AMFA Negotiating Committee wants to express our appreciation to the Southwest Facilities Maintenance Technicians that participated in the bargaining process. This agreement is warranted after these Employees helped safely maintain Southwest's facilities across the country before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the membership's voice will be heard in a ratification vote in the coming weeks," said AMFA National President Bret Oestreich.

"The Committee would like to thank the negotiators from both sides of the table for their professionalism, which produced a Tentative Agreement less than six months from the time we held the first bargaining session. AMFA is proud to advocate and take care of our skilled members," said Oestreich.

Southwest's 50 Facilities Maintenance Technicians maintain, modify, and repair all of the facilities system-wide for Southwest to provide a great product to Customers and Employees alike. AMFA will communicate to its members the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.1 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 64,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.