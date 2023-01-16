Self-Cleaning Smart Vacuums Feature Automatic Dirt Detection and Suction Selection

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech, a global leader in smart home consumer products, announced today the launch of the industry-leading H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum with an edge-to-edge cleaning design that puts the roller brush within 0.2 inches of baseboards, one-press self-cleaning, and automatic hot air drying. The H12 Series of intelligent cleaning devices debuts the company's latest energy-saving and smart cleaning technology innovations, including automatically sensing dirt levels and selecting the best suction power to accomplish the job. The Dreametech H12 Pro will be available at Amazon, with pricing set at $499.99, as will H12 with pricing at $399.99.

Dreametech Debuts H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum with Industry-Leading 0.2in Edge-Cleaning Design, High-Powered Suction, and Hot Air Drying (PRNewswire)

Clean Floors from Edge-to-Edge

The Dreametech H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum features dual-edge cleaning, smart dirt detection, and 2 water tanks (0.9L/0.7L) for longer cleaning time and less upkeep. The brush design extends cleaning all the way to the edges of the wet and dry vacuum's brush head getting within just 0.2 inches of baseboards — hugging walls and cleaning corners more effectively. Smart technology automatically switches between three suction power levels, reducing energy consumption and achieving the best clean, every time.

High Suction Power and User-Friendly

The H12 Series' industry-leading brushless motor delivers stronger suction power than the competition to stop stains in their tracks. This combines with more powerful forward traction to make vacuuming and mopping easier than ever while clean and used water tanks help minimize mess. The Dreametech H12 Series also sports an updated LED display that shows cleaning status at a glance and is supported by intelligent voice prompts that make cleaning simple and fun. The ergonomic design and easy-grip handle, combined with full-body noise reduction and a lighter body, make the H12 Series the most user-friendly smart vacuum on the market.

Hands-Free Maintenance with Hot Air Drying and Self-Cleaning

Dreametech's latest line of intelligent wet and dry vacuums delivers hands-free maintenance powered by the latest self-drying technology, with no cleanup required after use — helping prevent the development of mold and foul odor. The H12 Pro vacuum dries automatically with hot air while charging and requires just 4.5 hours to fully charge. Its edge-to-edge brush delivers widespread cleaning power with less dirt missed, offers improved hair cleaning with the latest anti-tangle technology, and effectively cleans itself while cleaning the floor with a serrated brush scraper.

"We are proud to announce the newest lineup of smart cleaning devices from Dreametech — the H12 series Wet and Dry Vacuums," said product manager of Dreametech. "The H12 series offers more suction power combined with wet and dry cleaning technology that removes the most stubborn messes from any type of flooring. With wireless, one-touch self-cleaning and automation, we're delivering the best cleaning results with the least amount of work."

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative smart product company with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://www.dreametech.com/

