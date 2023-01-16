NEXT WEEK: Utah Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Utah celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 202 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Utah have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Utah, parents have unrestricted open enrollment in any traditional public schools and many public charter schools to choose from around the state. There are also a handful of magnet schools as well as full-time and part-time online public school options. Lastly, students with special needs may be eligible for one of two private school choice programs: The Carson Smith Special Needs Scholarship and the Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Utah will be a school fair in Lehi and a capitol rally in Salt Lake City.

"Supporting school choice and raising awareness about education options is a shared mission for Utah schools, families, and community leaders this month," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to Utah school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

