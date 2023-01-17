Antelope Enterprise Announces $1.0 Million Follow-On Private Placement

JINJIANG, China , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a leading social and livestreaming ecommerce platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers, and a legacy ceramic tiles manufacturing business in China, today announced that it has conducted a follow-on private placement or PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing announced on January 13th, 2023, with an investment management firm based in New York. The PIPE financing is for the sale of 1,234,568 ordinary shares at a price per share of $0.81, the closing price of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of January 10, 2023. The gross proceeds of the private placement are $1.0 million, before deducting any fees or expenses.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for the expansion of the Company's social ecommerce business and for general corporate purposes.

Will Zhang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise, commented, "This follow-on private placement is indicative of strong investor interest in the growth potential of KylinCloud, our social ecommerce business. The total financing of $2.3 million for our two recent PIPEs bolsters our balance sheet to accelerate the ongoing transformation of the Company into a leading pure play in the fast-growing social and livestreaming sector in China."

The securities being issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state's securities laws, and are being issued and sold pursuant to an exemption from registration provided for under the Securities Act. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a leading social and live streaming ecommerce platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers. The Company also operates a legacy ceramic tiles manufacturing business in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC real estate, construction and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to bring additional ceramic tile production capacity online going forward as our business improves, our ceramic tile customers continuing to adjust to our product price increases, our ability to sustain our average selling price increases and to continue to build volume in the quarters ahead, and whether our enhanced marketing efforts will help to produce wider customer acceptance of the new price points; and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

