Magewell Launches New Dante-Enabled, Multi-Format IP Audio Converter and Capture Device

NANJING, China, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell – the award-winning developer of innovative AV interface and IP workflow solutions – today announced the exceptionally flexible Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder, and capture device. The company's first solution with integrated support for Audinate's Dante® audio networking, the new hardware lets users easily convert audio between Dante®, NDI®, and SRT transport technologies while also seamlessly bridging analog audio, software, and IP networks.

Magewell will introduce Pro Convert Audio DX alongside demonstrations of other new Magewell innovations – including the recently-announced Ultra Encode AIO advanced streaming encoder and now-shipping USB Fusion multi-input capture and mixing device – in stand 5H200 at the ISE 2023 exhibition in Barcelona from January 31 to February 3.

Dante has become the de-facto standard for transporting audio over IP networks, with over 3000 Dante-compatible products available from hundreds of manufacturers. Pro Convert Audio DX can send and receive up to eight channels of audio in unicast or multicast Dante 'flows' (audio streams). In addition to Dante, the device also supports uncompressed audio using the popular NDI® media-over-IP technology, or compressed AAC audio using the low-latency SRT protocol.

By enabling conversion between Dante, NDI®, and SRT, Pro Convert Audio DX enables mixed-technology local and remote production workflows that combine best-of-breed products supporting different standards and formats. It can also encode analog audio into Dante, NDI® or SRT streams as an 'on-ramp' to IP networks, as well as decoding IP audio streams in any of these formats and protocols for analog output.

Offering the high reliability, low maintenance requirements, assured performance, and compact size of a dedicated hardware solution, Pro Convert Audio DX can also serve as an audio capture device when connected via USB to a laptop or desktop computer. UAC (USB Audio Class) compatibility provides plug-and-play ease of use and immediate compatibility with popular video conferencing, streaming, and production software.

"Magewell is recognized as a leader in the networked media space, so adding Dante is a natural evolution of their product portfolio," said Joshua Rush, CMO for Audinate. "We are thrilled to welcome Magewell into the Dante ecosystem and look forward to further innovations from them."

The flexible virtual audio matrix in Pro Convert Audio DX's browser-based interface allows users to route or mix any analog or IP-based input channel to any analog, IP, or UAC output. Multiple Pro Convert Audio DX units can be centrally configured and controlled through the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software.

"By letting users easily convert between multiple audio-over-IP technologies and seamlessly bridge traditional and IP audio infrastructures, Pro Convert Audio DX frees them from needing to worry about which audio types their chosen tools support," said Will Chen, Product Manager at Magewell. "Dante is one of the most important networked audio technologies in professional AV, production, and broadcast markets, and we're excited to support it in this versatile device."

Pro Convert Audio DX is scheduled to ship later in Q1. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com/products/pro-convert-audio-dx.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group. Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

