NISOLO EXPANDS ITS FOOTPRINT TO WASHINGTON, DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisolo , the footwear and accessories brand that values people and planet as much as the consumer, has opened their second retail storefront in Georgetown store at 3251 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007. The retail space will carry the full line of Nisolo's ethical shoes and accessories, each adorned with Nisolo's Sustainability Facts Label , the most transparent sustainability reporting tool that empowers consumers to make better decisions.

The company's flagship store is located in Nashville's Buchanan Arts District. The expansion of their retail footprint to DC is critical to this business with advocacy and environmentalism at the heart, and is part of a larger expansion plan for Nisolo into bricks-and-mortar retail across the country in 2023. Surrounded by the trailblazers and policy-changers in DC's bustling metropolis, the store is bound to catch the attention of politicians and civilians alike. Nisolo is often seen on the feet of key opinion leaders like Busy Phillips, Olivia Wilde, Emma Watson, Sophia Bush, Lance Bass, and Emannuelle Chriqui.

Nisolo believes that their products should not only look great but enhance the lives of the people who make them, as well as give back more to the planet than they take away. This is why Nisolo designs timeless footwear and accessories that are comfortable, functional, and made responsibly. With raw materials they're combating climate change by reducing and offsetting 100% of their carbon emissions. Styles include men and women's sandals , everyday sneakers , high and low heel boots , leather handbags and accessories.

The store opening comes just in time to celebrate the one year anniversary of Nisolo's Sustainability Facts Label, the most comprehensive evaluation tool that has ever existed for fashion, backed by hundreds of data points, certifications, and third-party data. Designed to encourage food companies to produce healthier food and help consumers make better choices, the Nutrition Facts Label has increased transparency in the food and beverage industries for over 30 years now. Yet, fashion remains decades away from anything comparable, and recent attempts fall devastatingly short of protecting People & Planet. Leveraging the research of sustainability experts around the world, Nisolo created this to empower consumers to make better choices and to invite brands like us to strengthen our approaches to sustainability.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday, 11am - 7pm and Sunday, 12pm - 6pm.

For more information on the storefront and to shop online, please visit www.nisolo.com

