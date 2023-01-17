Peterman Brothers offers tips for happy home heating in 2023

The Indianapolis HVAC experts help homeowners keep their families safe and comfortable with New Year's resolutions for smart home heating

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, suggests new year's HVAC resolutions that will help area homeowners keep their home heating and cooling systems operating more efficiently and effectively in 2023.

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, suggests new year's HVAC resolutions that will help area homeowners keep their home heating and cooling systems operating more efficiently and effectively in 2023. (PRNewswire)

"It's a great time to start thinking about how you can get the most out of your home's HVAC this year and into the future," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Thinking ahead and taking proactive steps now can ensure reliable heating performance and value throughout the winter, and you'll be in position to apply the same good habits during AC season."

Here are Peterman's recommended HVAC resolutions for the new year:

Change the filter: HVAC filters are the front-line defenders of heating and cooling. If they're dirty, your system will work harder than it has to, which could mean higher energy costs and compromised indoor air quality. Change your filters every three months, or more frequently if you have pets or allergies.

Clean the vents: Similarly, when ducts and vents are dirty, they can block the circulation of warm air. Keep them unobstructed, keep the HVAC filter clean, and periodically schedule professional cleaning.

Inspect the insulation: Check for drafts, gaps, leaks and cold spots. Weatherstripping and caulking can shore up minor gaps in doors and windows. Consult a professional for options if you think your home might need additional insulation installed.

Install a smart thermostat: Upgrading to a connected and programmable thermostat can keep your family cozy and add convenience while helping you reduce energy costs.

Schedule a tune-up: Regular professional maintenance and inspection ensures efficient performance, extends the life of your equipment, and helps identify any small repairs you might have overlooked.

"We want our customers to enjoy a stress-free season without worrying about energy costs, equipment failure, or their family's comfort and safety," Peterman said. "If you've wanted to make a change in your HVAC habits but didn't know where to start, we hope you'll resolve to make 2023 the year you implemented these best practices for affordable home heating comfort."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peterman Brothers