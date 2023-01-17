Pimsleur Language Programs Extends Free Access to Ukrainian Course Through March 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimsleur Language Programs announced today that it will continue to offer free access to its Ukrainian Premium course through March 31, 2023 in order to support the ongoing humanitarian crisis. These courses have been available to the public at no cost since June 2022, and to date Pimsleur has given away over $1,000,000 dollars worth of Ukrainian language learning programs.

"We are pleased to extend the offer of Pimsleur Ukrainian for free, to help support the overwhelming humanitarian need of the Ukrainian people. Our courses emphasize spoken communication, and nothing is more important in a crisis than the ability to speak to one another," said Tom McLean, SVP of Pimsleur Language Programs.

Pimsleur Language Programs believes in open communication and personal connection through language learning and is committed to helping those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Pimsleur has a long history of making its self-instructional language courses available free during times of need. Here are some of the company's past initiatives:

In 2009, Pimsleur began supporting the international humanitarian activities of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières , with donations of its courses to participants.

In 2010, as a response to the earthquake in Haiti , Pimsleur gave away over 6,000 Haitian Creole courses to aid workers and rescue organizations.

In 2010 Pimsleur received a grant to produce and distribute two levels of Pashto and Dari courses free to the military in a project known as Operation Speak Easy: Free Afghan Languages, run under the aegis of the USO.

Following the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan , Pimsleur offered a special eight-hour Japanese course created for rescue workers. Over 7,000 courses were donated to aid agencies and volunteers.

In 2013 Pimsleur offered downloads of its Tagalog language program in support of those helping the millions affected by the devastating Typhoon Haiyan which tore through the Philippines .

ABOUT PIMSLEUR: The Pimsleur Method™ was established nearly sixty years ago by Dr. Paul Pimsleur and is now available worldwide in over 50 languages for English speakers, and 15 versions of English. In addition to its scientifically proven audio lessons, an integrated Voice Coach uses AI speech recognition to help learners practice and test their pronunciation and recall. Pimsleur's Language Learning App is available for mobile, desktop and Amazon's Echo™-compatible devices. Each course follows Dr. Pimsleur's scientifically proven method, which teaches users to express themselves in a new language: to understand at a functional level, to recombine elements learned, and to read and sound out words in the new language. For more information, please visit Pimsleur.com.

ABOUT SIMON & SCHUSTER: Simon & Schuster, a Paramount company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital, and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Avid Reader Press, Pocket Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

