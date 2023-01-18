Aware Partners with World Wide Technology to Accelerate New Revenue for Service Providers

Aware's collaboration intelligence platform enables organizations to be more connected, collaborative, and secure

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware , a leader in collaboration intelligence, security, and employee sentiment analysis, today announced a partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) to deliver best-in-class collaboration security and people insights. Under the terms of the agreement, Aware is providing WWT customers greater insight into their employees' priorities, behaviors, needs and concerns, as well as the security, governance and compliance controls needed when rolling out collaboration technology.

Aware (PRNewsfoto/Aware) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will further the critical work of empowering employees and ensuring their voices are heard in the digital workplace. Aware's smart sentiment analysis enables business leaders to identify important trends and issues that surface inside of employee communications across multiple channels, cutting through the noise of collaboration to discover what matters most—and take an informed approach to positive change.

Aware and WWT will also enable organizations to implement security, governance, and compliance controls within their collaboration environments. These critical features satisfy legal and infosec demands to protect the digital workplace from insider threats, data loss and regulatory noncompliance. With Aware, customers can quickly and effectively perform eDiscovery, implement data holds and centralize retention policies across all channels and messages. Additionally, the partnership will introduce the necessary guardrails to make collaboration more secure and effective.

"To create a better customer experience, you don't start with the customer, you start with the employee. Aware is instrumental in reducing people, data and compliance risks across digital conversations, while also generating incredible insights to drive increased business value," said Jeff Schumann, CEO, Aware. "We're thrilled to partner with WWT to help our mutual customers extract these insights, as well as keep these businesses secure and safe from the potential threats that inherently come from human interaction."

Communication data presents organizations with an untapped opportunity to better understand employee sentiment and track topics, keywords, and shared content that gives leadership teams the information they need to make more informed decisions with profound, lasting implications. 43% of all messages are private and 135% of messages in a private group are more likely to be toxic than messages in a public environment. Furthermore, one out of every 166 messages contains highly sensitive information such as personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, passwords, and code, which in turn increases risk.

"Thanks to collaboration platforms, the voice of the customer and the employee are both getting louder and easier to measure, which presents a golden opportunity for customers. At the same time, if these channels are not being properly monitored, they can inadvertently cause irreparable harm," said Marlan K. Hardie, Chief Digital Officer, World Wide Technology. "World Wide Technology is pleased to partner with Aware, a cutting-edge leader in collaboration intelligence and security, to provide our customers with deeper insights that will enable them to bolster their businesses and improve employee satisfaction, while making them more secure in the process."

About Aware

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a global leader in collaboration intelligence that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, WorkJam, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform empowers executives with organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals to address the modern challenges of enterprise collaboration: archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a strategic platform integration partner to Microsoft, Slack, and Workplace from Meta. AstraZeneca, Memorial Health System, Sun Life Financial, BT Group, Farmers Insurance and Mercado Libre are among the global business leaders that trust Aware for collaboration intelligence. Aware is consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market leading vendor, distinguished in 2022 reports: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions; Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions; Vendor Identification for Data Loss Prevention Toolkit. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

