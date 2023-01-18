Hicuity Health Introduces Chief Medical Officer

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leader in delivering provider-to-provider telemedicine services, announced the hiring of Young Ahn, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ahn will join Hicuity's senior leadership team.

Dr. Ahn brings to Hicuity Health clinical experience that spans large health system, academic, and entrepreneurial organizations. He has served as Chief of Service and medical director in the Kaiser Permanente system, as Deputy Chief Medical Officer in a private hospital system venture operated in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, and as clinical assistant professor at UCLA.

Dr. Ahn earned his MD at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, trained at Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School in anesthesiology and completed a fellowship in critical care at UCSF. He remains board certified in both specialties.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Ahn as our Chief Medical Officer at Hicuity Health," said Lou Silverman, CEO. "His broad experience and vision support our continuing drive to innovate acute care telemedicine and meet the critical clinical and operational needs of the patients, providers, and organizations that we serve across our multiple service lines.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 17 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes virtual nursing, tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 145 hospital partners located in 33 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 160,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

