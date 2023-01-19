Consumers Energy Makes New $25 Million Contribution to Help Michigan Homes and Businesses with Bills

Consumers Energy Makes New $25 Million Contribution to Help Michigan Homes and Businesses with Bills

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today is announcing it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses, a meaningful effort to help customers who are facing challenges with their energy bills.

The contribution, approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill credits to all Consumers Energy electric customers and another $10 million in assistance for financially vulnerable households.

In all, Consumers Energy has provided over $37 million in help for energy bills and basic needs since the start of last year.

"Consumers Energy cares about Michigan and our customers, and we consider it our mission to look out for the households and businesses that count on us every day," said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy's president and CEO. "We are putting dollars directly in the hands of our customers, particularly for those who need help staying warm and safe in their homes this winter."

Consumers Energy is making this new promise as many Michiganders cope with the effects of last year's inflation and increases in energy costs. In December, Consumers Energy provided another $7.25 million to nonprofits to help customers in need. And the energy provider serves customers every day by working to keep bills as low as possible.

Homes and businesses that receive electricity from Consumers Energy will start automatically receiving $15 million in bill credits for the next 12 months based on their energy use. Customers do not need to take any action to receive those dollars.

People who need help should contact 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers also should call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows not only that Consumers Energy is helping, but that they can take steps today to get access to those dollars," Rochow said. "Assistance is only a phone call away."

Many people can manage their winter bills by starting with tips at home or work. Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/coldweather.

Have your heating system tuned and inspected by a service professional. Heat losses from a poorly maintained system can range between 1-2 percent a year.

Clean or replace your furnace filter often during the heating season. If your furnace can "breathe" more easily, it will use less energy.

Dial your thermostat down at night and add an extra blanket for warmth.

Make sure your attic, basement, garage and exterior doors are closed to prevent cold drafts from getting in and heat from getting out.

Turn on your ceiling fan. Ceiling fans set at a slow speed push warm air away from the ceiling and move it around the room without creating a chilling breeze.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

