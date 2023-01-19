LB Water Offers Zenner Meters in Select Locations in VA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Water is excited to announce the expansion of Zenner meter offerings in Virginia. The Zenner water meter product line includes residential, commercial, and industrial water meters and stealth networks.

We offer a range of Zenner metering solutions to ensure our customers get the right meters for their applications, including metering automation and data-protected system security. Current metering automation services include AMR and AMI.

The LB Water Meter Team offers industry-renowned support online, by phone, or in the field. Our services include:

Technical and IT support to help you set up your system and keep it working

Complete end-to-end meter system design

Business intelligence to help you improve efficiency, reduce NRW and improve customer satisfaction

Operations support – we'll help you interpret and act on data, alerts, and alarms to optimize your operations

Updates to hardware and software

Customized training and ongoing user education for you and your team

"When you work with the LB Water Meter Team, you get more than 240 years of combined experience," said Mitch Franks, Meter Operations Manager. "We not only bring you the best technology but also the knowledge and expertise to set up and manage your network and data."

About LB Water

LB Water is a solutions-based provider of waterworks infrastructure products to cities, counties, municipalities, private water and sewer authorities, and contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its products include water infrastructure, water-metering technologies, sanitary and storm sewer systems, specialty products, and environmental solutions. It is a 100-percent employee-owned organization. Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, the company employs 225+ people at 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit www.lbh2o.com to learn more.

