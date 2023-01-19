The Makers of the CHI-CHI'S® Brand Salsas Celebrate Biggest Football Game of the Year with Chance for 57 Lucky Fans to Win a Year of Free Salsa

Legendary Salsa Company Commemorates Big Game's 57th Year with Inflation-Busting Offer

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation gears up for the biggest game in football and one of the most popular days for salsa consumption, the makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand are giving fans something to cheer about – a chance to win a year-long supply of CHI-CHI'S® salsa. To commemorate the 57th annual big game day, the salsa brand is offering 57 salsa lovers in the U.S. a chance to win. Simply head to the CHI-CHI'S® brand Instagram channel, for more details.

"There's no better time to celebrate with salsa than when your team makes a touchdown, because football parties and salsa are a winning combination," said Selena Husted, brand lead for the CHI-CHI'S® brand. "Our hope is to get fans excited about the things that make both the big game and CHI-CHI'S® salsas so special – enjoying good times with good food and good friends!"

At-home entertainers can be the MVP of the party by looking to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, tortillas and chips, to help prepare a winning game plan for the day's snacking spread. Delicious on their own or incorporated into touchdown-worthy recipes, CHI-CHI'S® salsas are a game day staple. Here are a few easy and delicious recipes that will add a tasty twist to your tailgate fest:

® Thick & Chunky Salsa-Medium and keep refilling the chip bowl. One taste of this meaty, spicy, crowd-pleasing favorite and those chips are as good as gone. Cheesy Chicken and Bacon Dip —Make this savory dip featuring CHI-CHI'SThick & Chunky Salsa-Medium and keep refilling the chip bowl. One taste of this meaty, spicy, crowd-pleasing favorite and those chips are as good as gone.

Air Fried Salsa Bites —Air fry these cream cheese and salsa bites for an easy appetizer. They are unexpectedly delicious!

7 Layer Dip —This champion of all dips offers seven layers of absolute, glorious awesomeness. The question is: can you get it all in one bite? Challenge accepted.

For additional recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® products are some of the most recognized and trusted in the Mexican food category. The legacy of the brand continues today by offering crowd-pleasing snack and meal ideas for any time of day. These products help bring the fun to every occasion. The CHI-CHI'S® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including CHI-CHI'S®, WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

