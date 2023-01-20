InventHelp Inventor Develops Full Body Dryer for Bathrooms (KXX-351)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I took a shower before realizing there were no clean towels in the bathroom. I thought there should be a way to dry off without using a towel," said an inventor, from Cookeville, Tenn., "so I invented the FULL BODY DRYER. My design leaves you feeling dry and refreshed and it reduces the need to launder bath towels."

The invention provides a convenient way to dry the body after showering or bathing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a towel. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance personal hygiene and comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, RV's, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

