Integrated Media Solutions Boost Multimedia Offerings

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The design software market is very diverse and includes a wide array of services and tools under its umbrella. Generally, such services are used to create, edit, and display different types of graphics and images, including photos, videos, 3D designs, and website frontends. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of this sector include the increasing internet penetration, which has led to an increase in usage and awareness of software products, mobile virtualization, mobile applications, and 3D entertainment, which led to an increased usage of 3D rendering and animation software products. In recent years, software vendors have gradually begun shifting towards a subscription revenue mode to increase the subscriber base. This model is often priced at around one-fifth of the license fees of the software. And, according to data by, The Business Research Company global design, editing & rendering software market grew from USD 47.58 Billion in 2022 to USD 50.43 Billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Moovly Media Inc. (TSX-V: MVY) (OTC: MVVYF), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Design software vendors often utilize stock photos and videos, which are licensed pre-shot photographs and videos for commercial and editorial use, including publications or advertisements. According to a research by Technavio, the growth in usage and demand in the market is driven by the introduction of cutting-edge service delivery techniques and an expanding business model that includes providing custom stock images. In addition, the rising use of stock photos in digital and social media advertising and marketing is one of the major factors boosting the market for photographic images globally.

Moovly Media Inc. (TSX-V: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it is now an Amazon Ads verified partner, with new API integrations in place that help simplify the video creation process. Moovly's E-Commerce Video Maker with this new functionality is now available to all Amazon Ads customers and product marketeers.

Moovly has now integrated its new E-commerce Video Maker with the Amazon Ads API, enabling Amazon selling partners, product marketeers and agencies to create videos with a few clicks to incorporate the same product visuals and copy used on the product detail page within the Amazon store without an upfront fee or subscription. Users will be able to make their own templates tailored to their unique needs. Those that decide to subscribe will also have full access to Moovly's advanced features, including AI translation.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald stated: "We at Moovly are extremely proud of achieving this partner status with Amazon Ads as a result of the integration work we have done. Given the pay as you go business model, there's no reason for sellers not to try it, giving Moovly a scalable revenue source alongside our traditional subscription business."

Initial Amazon selling partners using this product include: Irwin Naturals, Mode Phones and Vital Planet.

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, said, "We are a big seller and advertiser in the Amazon store and other online retailers. The ability to make video ads this easily and at this price has the potential to be truly disruptive."

Business Model: Through this API integration, product marketeers and Amazon selling partners will be able to produce product-based videos using assets in their Store on a pay as you go basis, with no upfront fee or subscription. Subscribers of Moovly will also have access to all of their Amazon assets in the Moovly Studio editor.

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with over 100 million stock digital assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced last year that Amazon Ads launched Amazon Marketing Stream (Beta), a product that automatically delivers hourly Sponsored Products campaign metrics to advertisers or agencies through the Amazon Ads API. The Stream provides near real-time performance insights to enable more effective campaign optimization, more agility in responding to campaign changes, and increased operational efficiency to help drive business growth for advertisers. In addition, AWS and Amazon Ads launched Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Insights on AWS. The new solution helps advertisers and agencies easily use AWS services when running Amazon Ads campaigns to analyze and generate reporting from the Amazon Marketing Cloud API, reducing their development time from weeks to hours.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) reported last September that it has renewed its partnership with Amazon, that sees Getty Images' award-winning collection of sports, news, entertainment, archival and creative images integrated in Amazon's Alexa services and products and its Fire TV software stack. Through this multi-year integration, Getty Images' extensive library of high-quality content will continue to shape the visual style of Alexa and will extend to include future content needs for next generation visual experiences powered by Alexa across Amazon products. "The renewal of this agreement between Getty Images and Amazon highlights the growing demand for high-quality imagery that is only available at Getty Images," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images. "We continue to license our premium collection of editorial, creative and archival content to Amazon, working closely with them to improve the visual experience of Alexa now and in the future."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported on its blogpost that the tech giant is acquiring Clipchamp, an in-browser video creation and editing service. Clipchamp is template-driven, task-focused user experience which includes a library of filters, styles, transitions, and stock media combined with the power of a multi-track audio and video compositing editor gives everyone the fine control they need. Now, as Microsoft is preparing to roll out the Windows 11 update, it is revealed that the new updates will include Clipchamp as video editor. According to CNBC, Now it's pre-installed in Windows. The free version will let you rotate and trim videos, apply a set of filters, draw on stock images and videos, and generate exports without watermarks.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) announced last October the latest innovations for Adobe Express, the template-based web and mobile tool, that allows creators to easily make, edit and share standout content anywhere, anytime. With Adobe Express, everyone from students and small business owners to marketers and creative professionals, can create a logo, build a social media campaign, refresh their resume, design a flyer or banner and make a standout school project. Through Adobe's unparalleled content collection, Adobe Express provides creators with over 22,000 licensed Adobe Fonts and 193 million assets including templates and royalty-free Adobe Stock images.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia.

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz.

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz.

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/.

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the "Site") is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For moovly media inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

View original content:

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com