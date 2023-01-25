Luttrell Staffing Group Named Among Largest US Staffing Firms

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group, a leading staffing agency with more than 40 locations across seven states, announced today that it was included in a list of the largest U.S. staffing firms compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for 2022.

Issued annually for the past 27 years, SIA's "Largest US Staffing Firms" list uses U.S. staffing revenue over the previous year - in this case, 2021 - to rank firms generating at least $100 million. In all, 225 companies reached the $100 million threshold in 2021, significantly more than the 186 that reached it the previous year.

"While some industries experienced disruptions in 2021, the staffing industry instead flourished in an environment of record demand," said Timothy Landhuis, SIA's VP of research. "We salute the hard work and resourcefulness of the staffing firms that appear on this year's list, that were able to deliver at record scale, and that altogether generated an extraordinary $135 billion in staffing revenue."

"Being recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest staffing firms in the country is a tremendous honor," Luttrell Staffing Group owner Marty Luttrell said. "Our growth from humble beginnings 30 years ago to the place where the Lord Jesus Christ has blessed us to be today is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who strive daily to fulfill our company motto of 'making people matter most.' We're also grateful to the loyal clients and dedicated associates who made this achievement possible."

Luttrell Staffing Group, which is also set to announce its 11th straight year as a ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Award winner, ranked 163rd overall out of the 225 firms listed. It also ranked 47th out of the 57 firms included on SIA's Industrial list.

According to SIA, the 225 staffing firms included on the list generated a combined total of $134.9 billion in US staffing revenue in 2021, representing 76.2% of the overall staffing market. In a highly diversified industry, Luttrell Staffing Group's $152 million in revenue for 2021 represented just over one-tenth of one percent of the overall US staffing market.

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group, formerly part of the AtWork Personnel network, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm where people matter most. We are committed to always delivering the highest levels of service and investing excellence, integrity and grit into all we do. Through a network of more than 40 branches, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing services. Founded in 1993 by David and Marty Luttrell, the company has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has branches in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Vermont, and California.

