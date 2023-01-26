SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MLVF, VLON, APEN, and HZN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $18.13 based upon First Bank's January 24, 2023 closing price of $13.36. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), in connection with the proposed merger of VLON with GRI Bio, Inc. ("GRI Bio"). Under the merger agreement, VLON will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of GRI Bio, by means of reverse triangular merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of VLON with and into GRI Bio, with GRI Bio surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of VLON. If you own VLON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vlon

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APEN by Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEN shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of APEN common stock owned. If you own APEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apen

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of HZN by First Brands Group, LLC, via tender offer. Under the tender offer, HZN shareholders will receive $1.75 in cash for each share of HZN common stock owned. If you own HZN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hzn

