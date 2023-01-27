THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES UPDATED WEBSITE LINK FOR THE CALCULATION OF THE APPLICABLE EXCHANGE RATE IN ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE EXISTING BONDS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the offer to purchase for cash the outstanding notes of the Dominican Republic's (the " Republic ") 8.900% Bonds due 2023 (the " Offer "), set forth in the offer document dated January 24, 2023 (the " Offer Document "). The Republic hereby announces that the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest of the Existing Bonds will be converted into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate equal to the weighted average of the buy and sell foreign exchange rates for transactions completed on the Dominican business day immediately prior to the Expiration Time by commercial banks and financial institutions in the Dominican Republic, as calculated and published by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (Banco Central de la República Dominicana), available at the Central Bank's website at https://cdn.bancentral.gov.do/documents/estadisticas/mercado-cambiario/documents/TASA_DOLAR_REFERENCIA_MC.xlsx?v=1674595023895 (the " Applicable Exchange Rate "). For the avoidance of doubt, the Central Bank's website to be used in the calculation of the Applicable Exchange Rate shall be the one indicated here and not the website indicated in the Offer Document.

No other terms of the Offer have changed. The Offer is currently scheduled to expire at 8:00 a.m. (New York City time) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 (the " Expiration Time ") unless extended or earlier terminated by the Republic in its sole discretion. Existing Bonds may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time. The settlement of validly tendered and accepted Existing Bonds is expected to occur on Friday, February 3, 2023, or as soon as practicable thereafter, subject to change without notice.

The Offer Document may be downloaded from website of Global Bondholder Services Corporation (the " Tender and Information Agent ") at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/dominican/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent or from any of the Dealer Managers at the contact information below. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at the below contact information.

The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:



Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor Trading New York, New York 10013 United States of America Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106 Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745 Email: ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10179

United States of America

Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

Toll-Free: +1 (866) 846-2874

The Tender and Information Agent for the Offer is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 United States of America Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 Toll free +1 (855) 654-2014 Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com Offer Website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/dominican/

By facsimile: (For Eligible Institutions only): +1 (212) 430-3775/3779

Confirmation: +1 (212) 430-3774







By Mail: By Overnight Courier: By Hand: 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 United States of America 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 United States of America 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 United States of America







Important Notice

This announcement is for informational purposes only. It is not complete and may not contain all the information that you should consider before tendering Existing Bonds. You should read the entire Offer Document.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase for cash or a solicitation of invitations for offers to purchase for cash any Existing Bonds. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer and the transactions contemplated thereby may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Offer is being made only by the Offer Document and in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Offer pursuant to the Offer Document, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer Document or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Offer. Neither the Republic nor the Dealer Managers accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Offer, including this announcement, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement and the Offer Document do not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which any Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is so licensed, it shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliates on behalf of the Republic.

