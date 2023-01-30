CELEBRITIES CONFESS THEIR HOTEL HABITS IN NEW DIGITAL CONTENT SERIES FROM HOTELS.COM

In Perfect 10, Busy Philipps, Evan Mock and Kwame Onwuachi share untold stories from their favorite hotel stays

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrities. They're just like us, even when it comes to how they select a hotel. In Perfect 10, a new short-form web series from Hotels.com premiering today, podcaster and actress Busy Philipps, actor and skateboarder Evan Mock, and Top Chef alum and restaurateur Kwame Onwuachi reveal their 10 most interesting and intimate hotel stories.

In Perfect 10, the famous guests reveal their 10 most interesting and intimate hotel stories.

In the series' first three episodes, available on Hotels.com/perfect10, the famous guests share everything from hotel etiquette and minibar must-haves to the personal experiences behind what makes a hotel their perfect somewhere. In the process, viewers hear firsthand how well-traveled personalities spend their time off and unique things to look for when booking a hotel.

"Nothing reveals more about a person than their "perfect somewhere," the place they stay that feels just right for them, and that's what makes Perfect 10 such a fascinating new series," said Hector Muelas, SVP global marketing and creative at Expedia Group. "We invited some of today's most interesting guests – people who travel for work and play and epitomize hotel culture – to share the hotel moments that shaped them. And in watching, we see new aspects of their personalities reflected in where they stay and how they spend their time."

Intimate Travel Moments Revealed

The series employs a Proust-style 10-part questionnaire to uncover each celebrity's most unforgettable hotel moments. Busy Philipps divulged details of the solo wedding she threw herself for her 40th birthday at the Montage in Cabo San Lucas. Evan Mock recalled the time he was kicked out of an LA hotel for throwing an impromptu party that got a little out of hand when the invite was posted to Instagram. And Kwame Onwuachi recalled rubbing elbows with culinary icons as he was awarded Best New Chef by Food & Wine Magazine at the luxurious St. Regis Resort in Aspen.

Viewers will also walk away with hotel tips from the stars, such as Evan's off-menu order at The Bowery Hotel in NYC (it's chicken fingers with extra sauce) and Busy's advice to skip the beachfront room (it's a bit noisy) and opt for a higher floor stay with an ocean view. Kwame suggests befriending the concierge for inside access to the city's best restaurants, referencing a time when staff helped him land a last-minute reservation at a 2-star Michelin spot.

Shop Celeb-Favorite Stays

Each episode includes personal recommendations from celebrities on their favorite places to stay, which are shoppable on the site and in the Hotels.com app. Hotels recommended by this seasons' talent reflect their personalities and interests, ranging from luxury resorts and boutique properties to iconic and name-brand hotels.

Busy Philipps' Perfect Somewhere: Beach Resorts and Rooms with a View

Evan Mock's Perfect Somewhere: Hip Hotel Lounges and Friendly Staff

Kwame Onwuachi's Perfect Somewhere: Places to Gather, Eat and Drink

New Perfect 10 episodes will be announced on a rolling basis in 2023. For more information on the series and to view full episodes, visit Hotels.com/perfect10.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

