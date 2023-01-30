Health in Tech to Attend Health Care Administration Association (HCAA) Executive Forum 2023 as Corporate Sponsor

HCAA's Executive Forum 2023 is scheduled for February 20-22, 2023, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Be sure to stop by booth NL #9 to meet Health in Tech leadership.

STUART, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Tech ("HIT", or "the Company"), an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation that reimagines self-funded health plans, today announced that the Company leadership will be attending the HCAA Executive Forum in Las Vegas.

HCAA is a leader in education, networking, resources, and advocacy for the self-funding industry. The Forum delivers the highest quality content, speakers, and conference experience to its members and attendees, and facilitates information sharing for the common goal of achieving the best care, solutions, and services in the industry. HIT will be featuring an industry-leading insurtech platform where attendees can learn about HIT's end-to-end solutions ecosystem.

"This year's conference theme, Power of the Past - Force of the Future, is a great opportunity for us to showcase how our proprietary technological solutions solve complex traditional self-funding problems and processes," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health in Tech. "At Health in Tech, our solutions are designed to give you full autonomy, so you have the power to create whatever products you want. We help you build your system, design specifically for your needs and your market, so you can run with it. Its unique advantage is that the system only takes minutes to produce bindable quotes for small to medium-sized groups. We encourage all conference attendees to stop by and learn more about how our solutions can enhance their businesses."

"HCAA Forum is a renowned event in the self-funding industry. I'm thrilled to meet the potential partners and customers here." Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health in Tech added "We recently announced our partnership with 6 Degree Health and 90 Degree Benefits together to form a new value-based, level-funded health plan. Combine the power of VBP and eDIYBS, we truly believe we can transform the healthcare for small groups."

Del Lockett, Chief Operating Officer of Health in Tech commented: "We believe the insurance industry is now in a position in which executives can embark on a digital journey to achieve real impact and scalable growth. Our proprietary digital platforms built with machine learning and active portals can significantly improve efficiencies and satisfactions for all of the participants."

The HIT booth is located at NL #9. The following HIT leadership will be attending the event: Mr. Tim Johnson, CEO, Mr. Glenn Hillyer, CGO, and Mr. Del Lockett, COO. Attendees are welcome to stop by to explore the benefits of HIT for their businesses or schedule a time to meet via PR@healthintech.com.

About Health in Tech

Health in Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at https://healthintech.com/.

