SENTRAL ACQUIRES ALIGN RESIDENTIAL, MORE THAN DOUBLING MANAGEMENT FOOTPRINT ACROSS THE U.S.

Combined company will deliver best-in-class multifamily and hospitality management platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral, the leading full-service management company offering any length of stay, today announced its acquisition of Align Residential , the dynamic national management firm specializing in innovative residential experiences. The acquisition expands the number of Sentral communities to 40, and the company's network to 15 U.S. cities. Sentral now manages over 10,000 apartment units with a combined value of $5 billion.

Miro, San Jose, CA (Credit: Jason O'Rear) (PRNewswire)

Align Residential designs, develops and manages best-in-class residential assets offering year-round, vacation-style living through curated services and amenities. Align communities feature artistically-driven events, private parks, membership clubs, theaters, restaurants and bars, gyms, wellness spas, resort-style pools, and concierge services.

Roman Speron, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Align Residential, will join Sentral as Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Mr. Speron will oversee business development, design & construction, hospitality services, and JV partnerships.

"Sentral is redefining property management while we also redefine home for the modern renter," said Jon Slavet, CEO of Sentral. "By integrating best practices from both multifamily and hospitality operations, our company maximizes NOI and reputation for Class A owners. We're now taking our operations and hospitality services to the next level with the integration of the Align team. Roman and Align have a proven national track record in delivering exceptional experiences and market-leading rents."

Sentral's acquisition of Align comes after significant partnership announcements for the company. In 2022, Sentral entered into a homeshare platform agreement with Airbnb to enable its residents to earn while they travel. Sentral also entered into significant development agreements with OliverBuchananGroup (targeting projects in Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin and Nashville) and PMG (developing a flexible living community in Miami's Brickell neighborhood).

"Sentral has made its mark on the industry through offering flex living services and maximizing untapped revenue opportunities, all while achieving elite levels of resident and guest satisfaction," said Mr. Speron. "Incorporating Align's acumen for creating urban residential communities that offer the comforts and convenience of a five-star hotel will enhance Sentral's position as the leading full-service, any-length-of-stay management platform."

Following the Align acquisition, Sentral communities are available in the following dynamic U.S. cities: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica, Scottsdale, and Seattle.

For more information on partnering with Sentral visit www.sentral.com .

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-service management company offering any length of stay, enabling Class A owners to unlock additional profit while enhancing reputation and maintaining control of their assets. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that optimizes operating income for owners. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets, and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. www.sentral.com @SentralLife

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentral