Fundamental Hospitality Announces Global and Regional Expansion

The global holding group is set to roll out the expansion of Dubai-born hospitality concepts across MENA, Europe, UK, and US over the next 5 years

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Hospitality today announces the international expansion of its home-grown, UAE-born dining and lifestyle concepts. With a substantial pipeline, the group will own and operate over 100 venues across MENA, Europe, UK and US over a 5-year period.

Responsible for developing and delivering home grown lifestyle concepts, Fundamental Hospitality offers an international ecosystem of brands which showcase the quality and innovation of the region, whilst simultaneously exporting them to key cosmopolitan cities around the world.

This year, Fundamental Hospitality will introduce an imaginative dining and entertainment concept, Evie's, to Dubai's International Financial Centre (DIFC); Kygo, a Japanese omakase concept in the Four Seasons DIFC; Maison La Plage, a beachside escape inspired by the history of the South of France; La Petit Ani, a French-Mediterranean boulangerie in DIFC; the first Izu Burger Joint, located in Box Park, Jumeirah; and Sirene Beach, the coastal evolution of the Dubai-born institution, Gaia.

Overseas, the group aims to cement its reputation and showcase the strength of Dubai's culinary landscape, with the launch of Gaia London, set to open in Mayfair in 2023; Gaia Marbella, which will open within the renowned Puenta Romana Hotel; and Gaia Miami, located in South Beach. Cipriani Dolci will open within Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, as well as French-Mediterranean concept, La Maison Ani, which is inspired by the culinary adventures of Chef Izu Ani, which is set to open in London, UK, in the next twelve months.

Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality said, "Our aim is to curate brands that speak to an international clientele, blending our passion, talent, and expertise to create places that people enjoy. Over the past 15 years, we have studied our client needs and preferences, we develop each of our brands based on our research, and then incorporate market feedback consistently to ensure our concepts mature and grow. We focus on building brands that last, restaurants that are rooted in their communities, and I am so excited to continue to do so under the Fundamental Hospitality umbrella."

Maxim Vlasov, Co-Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality said, "With an ambitious, yet strategic pipeline, 2023 is set to become our most exciting year yet. We aim to lay our foundations across the Middle East, Europe, and the US, to showcase the strength of Dubai's culinary concepts to the world."

Fundamental Hospitality have established a successful portfolio of brands including globally acclaimed concepts Gaia (Dubai, Monaco & Doha), Shanghai Me (Dubai & Doha), Alaya, La Maison Ani, Piatti by the Beach and Izu Burger, as well as international franchises, Scalini Dubai, Scalini Riyadh, Cipriani Dubai, and Cipriani Dolci UAE. The group maintains an intrinsic understanding of market and consumer trends. By focusing on the culinary preferences of a cosmopolitan audience, they have curated a loyal following of guests including royalty and celebrities at their establishments, worldwide.

With exciting regional and international expansion plans and new openings set for 2023 and beyond, Fundamental Hospitality will continue their upward trajectory of growth to create luxurious dining experiences and further secure Dubai's reputation as a catalyst for curating and exporting culinary excellence.

