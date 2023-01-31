Leading Crypto Exchange BingX Wins TradingView Best Broker Award for the Second Year Running

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has been named Best Crypto Broker/Exchange for the second consecutive year in TradingView's Broker Awards for 2022. This award is decided based on feedback and reviews from TradingView users, plus TradingView's own technology information such as engagement, platform uptime, and more.

TradingView is a renowned market analysis platform providing advanced financial visualization tools and granular market data to traders in all types of markets across the globe. It is a charting platform and social network used by more than 30 million traders and investors worldwide every month to spot opportunities across the markets. BingX's excellent performance for the past year was recognised with this great award from Tradingview.

BingX witnessed a steady growth of 280% in year-on-year trading volume and its user base has grown over 350% in 2022, with expanded support in 7 more languages – Portuguese, German, Persian, Thai, Arabic, French, and Italian. As the pioneer in social trading and copy trading, BingX amassed more than 8,000 professional traders with around 4 million followers and executed 130 million copy trading orders.

In 2022, BingX achieved key milestones in both product functions and asset security, and gained more reputation in the global TradingView community. BingX keeps leading in cutting-edge crypto innovation and providing better service to both professional and new traders. A variety of first-ever products were launched by BingX, including but not limited to Signal Trading, Copy Trade Subsidy Vouchers, Futures Grid Trading, and Infinity Grid Robot.

"BingX is proud to be recognized as the Best Crypto Exchange/Broker for a second straight year. None of this could have been possible without the support from our loyal customers and fans."said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. "Change is ahead, and BingX is rolling up its sleeves for new challenges, continuing to grow at an exponential rate. Safety and transparency are our top priorities. We will serve as a leading crypto exchange for global economic recovery with confidence and strength to usher in a brighter 2023."

In 2023 BingX will work on a complex trading ecosystem with a better growth path for traders. A closed loop of strategic copy trading function will also be lived.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

