Store Space taps StorQuest's Kalso as new COO

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage today announced the hiring of Kellen Kalso as Chief Operating Officer. Kalso was previously Vice President of Operations for The William Warren Group, which owns the StorQuest Self Storage brand.

"Kellen brings an incredible amount of experience, talent and enthusiasm to Store Space," said President Rob Consalvo.

Kalso sees two main objectives for his role for the near term: prepare for exponential growth and enhance the customer journey through the Company's Storage That Cares motto.

"We're invested in preparing the key stakeholders across the organization for the necessary growth that's ahead of us," Kalso said. "We are continually looking to build out more robust teams that are loaded with A-player talent that allows us to fulfill our strategic vision and unlock the value of every deal that comes across our plate."

In moving to Store Space, Kalso finds himself in a similar scenario to when he joined StorQuest in 2019, both in terms of sophistication and ambition. The biggest difference, he said, is the ongoing investment in talent that's happening at Store Space.

"Everyone I've spoken with has been really genuine, which is important with the Storage That Cares motto as the headline right in front," Kalso said. "I recognized very early on how dynamic of a company that (co-founder and CEO) Chris Harris and Rob Consalvo have put together. Their investment on the human capital side was super impressive for me."

Prior to StorQuest, Kalso was Senior Manager with The Walt Disney Company in Lake Buena Vista, FL. It was the magic of that organization that taught him the importance of developing a comprehensive guest service strategy.

"It's really important to have a consistent guest service strategy," Kalso said. "I grew up in the Disney environment where everything was 'sprinkled with Pixie dust' and every detail is covered off. There, I learned the power of all of those little details resonating throughout the entire organization, and how it all comes through in the way we deliver messages to our customers."

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, the Store Space family of companies owns, operates and third-party manages more than 100 self-storage properties in 20 states. Store Space fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

