Wildfire Systems Drives More Than $260 million in Online Purchases in 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc. , an innovative fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, today announced the company exceeded its 2022 sales goals, more than doubling revenue year-over-year. Its rapid growth was accelerated by consumers seeking relief from record high inflation by purchasing products and services from brands that offer cashback rewards through Wildfire's white-label cashback rewards platform. The platform was responsible for driving over $260 million in online purchases at participating brands, while consumers initiated more than 32 million online shopping journeys via Wildfire in 2022.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

"Last year was another transformative year for Wildfire. In the midst of a turbulent economy, we embraced a growth mindset and exceeded expectations on every front," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "I'm grateful to our team for their creativity and passion, our clients for their trust, and our investors for their support. We continue to innovate with our platform to help our clients reward their customers throughout their online shopping journey, and drive retention, loyalty, revenue, user acquisition and engagement. Wildfire is heading into 2023 with exciting momentum."

Along with its revenue achievements, Wildfire had an incredibly productive year. The company signed multiple strategic partnerships and continued to grow its talented team. Additional highlights include:

Visa , the world leader in payments. Visa chose Wildfire to power its new Visa Affiliate Marketing Solutions (VAMS) program, which provides a loyalty and retention platform to Visa's worldwide network of card issuers. Visa's issuers can now leverage VAMS to provide cardholders with benefits including cash-back rewards, coupons, and discounts on e-commerce purchases in over 50 countries. Wildfire established a key partnership with, the world leader in payments. Visa chose Wildfire to power its new Visa Affiliate Marketing Solutions (VAMS) program, which provides a loyalty and retention platform to Visa's worldwide network of card issuers. Visa's issuers can now leverage VAMS to provide cardholders with benefits including cash-back rewards, coupons, and discounts on e-commerce purchases in over 50 countries.

Citi Ventures made a strategic investment in Wildfire. The funding will help fuel Wildfire's technological innovation to develop new offerings that drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers. made a strategic investment in Wildfire. The funding will help fuel Wildfire's technological innovation to develop new offerings that drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers.

Wildfire increased its network of participating merchants last year. The company now features merchant coverage in over 50 countries, with a rapidly expanding portfolio in Canada , Europe , and Latin America . The company also added numerous high profile U.S. brands from which consumers can earn rewards, including Estée Lauder, HBO Max, TJ Maxx, Shutterfly, and Michaels.

Wildfire will continue to invest to innovate upon its technology platform, and expand its enterprise offerings for key clients – which include some of the world's largest finserv and technology companies – throughout 2023 and beyond.

For more information on Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform, please visit https://www.wildfire-corp.com .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com .

