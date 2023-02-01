EKA Offers 12 Months Free of Freight Management Platform to New Customers in Partnership with Denim

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, today announced a new customer promotion bundling 12 months free of its TMS in partnership with Denim, the freight payment system for Smart Brokers and Carriers

"To empower small customers to compete with their larger competitors, EKA is excited to offer its "best-in-class" carrier, broker, and shipper TMS free for 12 months to new customers of both EKA TMS and Denim." says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "By working strategically with Denim, EKA will not only help new customers affordably digitize their operations to realize lowest costs and highest revenue but, also, transform the way working capital services are delivered and consumed." Adds, Singh.

"We are excited to partner with EKA to offer a free year of a leading TMS to our mutual new customers. An integrated freight technology stack is essential to compete in today's marketplace," says Bharath Krishnamoorthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Denim. "We are committed to delivering a frictionless integration between our platforms, so customers can spend less time on manual entry and focus on growing business."

Coming in Q1 2023, EKA and Denim will launch their integration enabling the two systems to seamlessly exchange data in real time. Customer's jobs will effortlessly move between both platforms from pre-load to post-load payments.

To learn more about the program, go to www.go-eka.com , click on "Free TMS Program" and talk to a friendly EKA salesperson.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

About Denim

Denim is a freight payments system for the logistics industry that offers an ecosystem of intelligent financial products, operational tools, and time-saving automation. Its proprietary technology enables freight brokers to simplify their financing operations and easily access the working capital they need to grow in the competitive, $2 trillion logistics market. Denim automates invoicing, collections, and payments — ultimately reducing daily payments and collections tasks by 75%. To learn more, visit Denim.com.

