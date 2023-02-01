Fromage From Europe Presents: The Golden Rules of Cheese Cutting

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe is home to the world's finest cheese producers. Large and small, they pride themselves on the quality, flavor, and history behind their iconic selections.

There are countless ways to enjoy these cheeses, but nothing beats a properly cut cheese. By selecting the optimal serving method, you can ensure your cheese not only tastes better but lasts longer too.

To discover the "golden rules" of cheese-cutting, please reference the following graphics – which detail the ideal serving suggestion for each cheese type. Whether quartered like a pie, sliced into rays, cut into long slices, or served with a spoon – French cheeses are meant to be enjoyed!

The Fromage From Europe | Cheeses of France Marketing Council is composed of French dairy farmers and cheese firms. It is led by The French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL) and by The French Goat Milk Producers and Processors Association (ANICAP). The Council's mission is to create awareness about the variety of European and French cheese available on the US market and the multiple ways that American consumers can incorporate them into their diets, their recipes, and their lifestyles.

The council develops national and regional programs to build awareness and demand for European and French cheese throughout the United States and the world. Their goal is to create an appealing impression of imported Fromage from Europe that sets them apart as a unique group and strengthens their competitive position in the growing specialty cheese category.

