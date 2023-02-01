Genective names Tanner Odom Head of Quality Management and Compliance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genective, a joint venture between Limagrain and KWS dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits, is pleased to announce Tanner Odom as Head of Quality Management and Compliance.

As Genective's longest-tenured employee, Odom has witnessed firsthand the transformation and exponential growth of the team, facilities, and research capabilities since Genective moved its headquarters to Champaign, IL in 2020. He joined the field research team in the U.S. eight years ago as a research technician after completing an internship with DuPont Pioneer. Odom played a pivotal role in the initial Excellence Through Stewardship (ETS) certification for Genective in 2018. While managing the field and seed operations for Genective in his last role, he continued to support Genective's ETS recertification in 2021 and many other quality and compliance initiatives and activities. Odom holds a BS in Biology from Bradley University.

"I am incredibly excited to continue my professional journey with Genective as the Head of Quality Management & Compliance," said Odom. "The continuous improvement of Genective's quality and compliance standards will be paramount to becoming a key player in the transgenic corn trait industry, and I could not be more elated to contribute to the organization's innovative vision in this capacity."

"At Genective, growth mindset is a key part of our culture. We challenge each other to grow daily on professional and personal fronts, and the company provides tons of support and opportunities to facilitate such growth," said Qiaoni Linda Jing, President & CEO of Genective. "The promotion of Tanner is a manifestation of our culture, and I can't wait to work with him in his new role on the Genective Leadership Team."

About Genective

Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits.

