Leading Economic Consulting Firm Intensity Joins Secretariat

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Secretariat announced the acquisition of Intensity, LLC, a preeminent US-based economic, finance, and data science professional services firm, significantly enhancing Secretariat's market leading financial and economics expert services to the legal community. With this acquisition, nearly 50 professionals join Secretariat, contributing significant depth to the firm's economic advisory and expert testifying capabilities in intellectual property, securities and finance, antitrust, business valuations, and commercial damages.

Secretariat Logo (PRNewswire)

"The addition of the Intensity team marks an exciting step in Secretariat's growth story. As one of the most respected teams in the industry, their strong economic and econometric skills add significant new capabilities to our roster in critically important areas to our legal clients, including intellectual property and securities, while adding depth to our existing antitrust team," said Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "Beyond our complementary skills and expertise, I am very impressed by the caliber of Intensity's professionals and the impeccable reputation the firm has earned through their quality work and focus on delivering client value. Importantly, the Intensity team shares Secretariat's commitment to culture and the growth of our professionals while delivering the highest quality service to our clients."

Established in 2014, Intensity is highly regarded for the powerful research, analysis, and expertise the firm delivers when solving complex economic, financial, and econometric challenges for their clients. Intensity's client roster includes AmLaw 100 firms and prominent blue-chip corporations and organizations in highly complex industries, from pharmaceuticals and financial services to information technology. Intensity professionals also leverage key relationships with academic research institutions in providing services to their clients. The acquisition establishes new professionals in San Diego and Dallas and expands Secretariat's presence in key US markets, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

Intensity President Ryan Sullivan Ph.D. commented that, "From the start, our discussions with Secretariat showed the unlimited potential involved in joining forces, from the types of work we do to the clients we serve and the ways we invest in developing our people. Finding the right cultural fit and sense of shared values were imperative to us when considering any partnerships. Now, as a part of Secretariat, we join an amazing and talented team of really smart people who excel at working together on tough challenges."

With the addition of Intensity, the firm's economic and regulatory advisory practice includes more than 100 professionals, including 46 experts who hold a PhD or other advanced degree in their field of expertise.

About Secretariat

Secretariat is a global independent expert services, litigation consulting, and economic advisory firm. The firm serves a wide range of clients, from AmLaw 100 law firms to global corporations, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; economic damages; valuations; forensic accounting; antitrust and competition; and large-scale construction disputes focused on delay and quantum analysis. Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat operates from multiple offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit secretariat-intl.com.

Intensity logo (PRNewswire)

