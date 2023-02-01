LinkedIn Teams Up with Center for Employment Opportunities to Create Groundbreaking 'Job Seeking with a Criminal Record' Learning Course

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn® has partnered with Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) - the nation's largest provider of reentry employment services - to create a free online video course dedicated to supporting justice-impacted job seekers in their search for quality jobs.

Free online resource will give formerly incarcerated job seekers the training, tools, and confidence they need to secure high-quality employment (PRNewswire)

Free LinkedIn Learning course for job seekers with past convictions

The LinkedIn Learning course, " Job Seeking with a Criminal Record with Genevieve Rimer " will support people with past convictions to learn skills such as crafting a resume and mastering "employment talk" to succeed in an interview. After only 50 minutes, viewers will walk away from this course with the practical tools they need to land a quality job.

"I would have never imagined companies like LinkedIn investing in helping people with past convictions find employment," said Dr. Genevieve Rimer, Director of Inclusive Hiring at CEO. "Creating this learning module was important to me because it allowed me to utilize my personal experience in job searching with a criminal record to inspire and instruct others. While creating this course, I envisioned incarcerated people taking it and dreaming of the day when they can use what they've learned after their return."

Dr. Rimer guides course participants through 16 videos, each one- to four minutes long, consisting of hands-on exercises, downloadable worksheets, and real-life examples from her journey to success. Dr. Rimer inspires confidence just as much as tangible to-do's.

"We know how important it is to provide tailored learning content to our members so they can build the skills they need to get a job," said Hari Srinivasan, VP of Product Management at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, "By co-creating this course with the Center for Employment Opportunities , we're able to provide actionable tools, advice and resources– rooted in the instructor's lived experience– to help formerly incarcerated job seekers gain confidence as they transition into the workforce."

About Center for Employment Opportunities

The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) provides immediate, effective, and comprehensive employment services exclusively for those recently released from incarceration. CEO currently operates in 31 cities and is dedicated to ensuring that justice-impacted job seekers have opportunities to achieve social and economic mobility. For more information, please visit https://ceoworks.org .

Media Contact

Bari Samad

Center for Employment Opportunities

bsamad@ceoworks.org

619-343-6509

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for Employment Opportunities