One of the most celebrated and best-selling Greatest Hits packages of all time…'The Police - Greatest Hits' to be reissued as a double LP

To Be Released On March 24, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most celebrated and best-selling Greatest Hits packages of all time, The Police - Greatest Hits is being reissued as a double-LP set on March 24 on 180g heavyweight black vinyl and is now available for pre-order at https://ThePolice.lnk.to/GreatestHitsPR.

A multi-platinum selling global smash on CD, it was originally released in 1992 and with only a limited run of vinyl originally made available, it became a much sought-after set amongst fans, whilst the CD version simultaneously proved to be the perfect introduction to one of the most unique bands of all time.

The definitive compilation of The Police, remastered at Abbey Road Studios, features 16 tracks, eight U.S. Top 20 hits, 14 U.K. Top 20 hits and five U.K. number one singles including "Message In A Bottle," "Walking On The Moon," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," and "Every Breath You Take," which also hit No. 1 in the U.S.

The Police are one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. A dynamic three-piece comprising of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion), the trio is one of the most iconic bands to emerge from the original British 'new wave' of the late 1970s.

They became a global touring phenomenon throughout the early 1980s and are a multi award-winning group with two Brit Awards, six Grammys® and an MTV Video Music Award to date. In 2003, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Recording only five studio albums (four of which made Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time), the band also produced an extraordinary number of commercial successes and critically-acclaimed hit singles. Their astonishing musical range and skilful musicianship, paired with Sting's astute lyrics, successfully mixed punk, reggae, jazz and rock influences into a melting pot of ingenious songs that still stand the test of time today.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

Side A

Roxanne

Can't Stand Losing You

So Lonely

Message In A Bottle

Side B

Walking On The Moon

The Bed's Too Big Without You

Don't Stand So Close To Me

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Disc Two

Side A

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Invisible Sun

Spirits In The Material World

Synchronicity II

Side B

Every Breath You Take

King Of Pain

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Tea In The Sahara

