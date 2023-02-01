Contests
Shield AI CFO to Participate in Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI Chief Financial Officer Francois Chadwick will speak at Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:20-5:00PM ET.

Building the world's best AI pilot.
Building the world's best AI pilot.(PRNewswire)

About Shield AI

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company has offices in San Diego, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

Investor Contact

Francois.Chadwick@shield.ai

Media Contact

Media@shield.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shield-ai-cfo-to-participate-in-cowens-44th-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-301735563.html

SOURCE Shield AI

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.