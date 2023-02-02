Fungi Perfecti is Committed to Ongoing Mycological Research

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - employs a full-time in-house Research and Development staff whose expertise ranges from mycology, chemistry, and environmental sciences, to cellular and molecular biology. In the last year, the R&D team has grown, welcoming three new members, bringing them to a total of 11 full-time employees - including renowned mycologist Paul Stamets!

The in-house experts at Fungi Perfecti are engaged with industry-leading mycological research and innovation.

While Paul's mycological research began in the 1970's, there have been rigorous efforts undertaken by a team of research scientists at Fungi Perfecti since the late 1990's. Today, the R&D team is engaged with cutting-edge mycological research and innovation. They pursue a wide range of research projects, studying fungal biochemistry and biodiversity, metabolic and genomic analyses of fungal specimens, and exploring the impact of fungi on human and planetary health.*

To date, their team has published 77 peer-reviewed papers, of which Paul is a co-author or author on 28 of them. Members of the team have contributed their knowledge to well-respected academic journals, including Journal of Natural Products, Nature's Scientific Reports, and Applied and Environmental Microbiology. As a whole, the Fungi Perfecti R&D team is committed to seeking out new and innovative ways of using fungi - especially mushroom mycelium when harnessed in the form of supplements to support human health.*

Regarding the work of the R&D team, Paul Stamets says:

I have dedicated my life to learning from the natural world and exploring the benefits of the fungal kingdom. Part of that journey has been founding Fungi Perfecti, where we've been fortunate enough to steer profits into research. So many scientists are limited by the lack of funding. To be in this position today is my dream come true. The dedication and brilliance of the scientists employed by our Research & Development team will help guide future generations of researchers by opening new doors of discovery. Ultimately, I believe, science is born from nature.

