GAF Energy's San Jose Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility Goes Solar

New 500 kW Rooftop System Will Produce 750,000+ kWh Annually: Solar-Powered Facility Produces World's First Nailable Solar Shingle

SAN JOSE, Calif, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has installed a 500 kilowatt solar system on the roof of the company's R&D and manufacturing center in San Jose. The new system will generate more than 750,000 kilowatt hours of solar energy at the 112,000 square-foot facility which produces the company's award winning solar roof, Timberline Solar ™ . Introduced a year ago, Timberline Solar™ features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, is the leading provider of solar roofing in North America. (PRNewswire)

"We're utilizing solar energy to produce Timberline Solar™, not just because it's the right thing to do for the planet, but also because it's the right business decision, " said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. ""We believe that the future of energy is solar roofs, produced in American manufacturing facilities that are fueled by solar power. We're putting our vision of energy from every roof into practice with our own roof here in San Jose."

GAF Energy announced the buildout of its San Jose facility in 2021 and began assembling Timberline Solar ™ there last year. Timberline Solar™ is the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in January 2022, it has received dozens of awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping and the National Association of Home Builders. To meet growing demand, GAF Energy is significantly increasing its Timberline Solar™ manufacturing capacity with the construction of a second manufacturing facility located in Georgetown, Texas.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAF Energy