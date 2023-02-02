XT.COM Lists IPV in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of IPV on its platform in the main zone and the IPV/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-02 06:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit IPV for trading at 2023-02-02 05:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for IPV will open at 2023-02-03 06:00 (UTC)

About the IPV Token

IPVERSE (IPV) is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 3,000,000,000. The token is created as the official currency of the IPVERSE, a secure and reliable digital IP transaction network that solves modern IP issues related to transparency and changes to ownership.

The IPV token is used in all dApp services and platform processes of IPVERSE, such as registration of IP information, content production and profit distribution, and funding activities. Additionally, IPV is used as a medium for providing accurate IP data and distribution of data to creators and for transactions on the blockchain-distributed book. It is also used to make profits from IP content instead of using fiat currency.

One of the key features of IPVERSE is its focus on privacy and security. The platform provides users with a secure and private environment for their digital activities, and the IPV token plays a key role in this by providing users with a fast and secure means of exchanging value within the platform. The token is also designed to be highly accessible, with low transaction fees and fast transaction times, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications, including online transactions, decentralized data storage, and encrypted communication.

About the IPVERSE Network

The intellectual property (IP) market is the primary focus of the blockchain-based network IPVERSE. It creates an IP transaction blockchain network of IP and addresses the issue of IP transaction transparency. It is a secure and trustworthy digital IP transaction network. With the support of blockchain technology, IPVERSE intends to be an independent ecosystem that offers intellectual property new value and enhances access to IP transactions.

By verifying the validity of the block, the IPVERSE network's decentralized record-keeping and administration system guard data in the system against forgery and modification. The network also records and manages the creation and distribution of digital information such as music sources, patents, characters, and artworks. Furthermore, the creator's IP rights can be confirmed through blockchain-based registration and management systems.

Website: ipverse.io

Whitepaper: ipverse.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ipverse

Telegram: https://t.me/officialIPVERSE

"We're delighted to have IPV listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

