MAN WITH A MISSION x milet Creates Anime "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-" New Theme Song "Kizuna no Kiseki"

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Entertainment Japan announces MAN WITH A MISSION and milet will collaborate on "Kizuna no Kiseki," a new song for the opening of "Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba –Swordsmith Village Arc-."

MAN WITH A MISSION and milet (PRNewswire)

The new opening track was announced through the on-screen event, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba –To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour" in Japanese theaters nationwide, which leads to the new television series scheduled for April. The song surprised the audience in the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the news spread instantly through social media. The information will be formally announced through the official TV program "Kimetsu TV" tonight (February 3rd) on YouTube, revealing new artist photos and messages from both artists.

Regarding the song, MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, "We are honored to be part of the opening track for this extraordinary work Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-, with the diva of the times, milet. We hope you will enjoy our song with the miraculous story of how the characters' lives cross, spin, and create bonds together."

milet adds, "I am so delighted and excited to sing for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-. I hope to support this work that is loved around the world with 'Kizuna no Kiseki' with the invincible artist, MAN WITH A MISSION. A story of deep, yet fragile bond and love… With all my heart, I would like to cherish and sing the song."

The film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour" is formed from Episodes 10 and 11 from the Entertainment District Arc and Episode 1 of the new Swordsmith Village Arc. It will begin showing in Japan, then move to theaters overseas in more than 80 countries around the world.

■World Tour Theater Information

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour"

https://kimetsu.com/anime/worldtour2023/

■TV Anime Broadcast Information

TV Anime "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-"

Aired on Fuji Television Network (Japan) in April. *The first episode is a 1-hour special.

https://kimetsu.com/anime/katanakajinosatohen/

▼Artist Links and Social Media Accounts

MAN WITH A MISSION

Official Website http://www.mwamjapan.info/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mwamjapan

Staff Twitter: https://twitter.com/mwaminfo029

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MWAMjapan/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/mwamofficial/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mwamofficial/

milet

Official Website https://www.milet.jp/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/milet_music

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/milet_music/

TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@milet_official/

【Profiles】

MAN WITH A MISSION

Rock band consisting of 5 ultimate life forms having wolf heads and human bodies. Suddenly appearing on the music scene in 2010, they have (instantly) sold out solo shows in Nippon Budokan, Yokohama Arena, Makuhari Messe, Saitama Super Arena, and Hanshin Koshien. Their powerful live performances are unstoppable. Furthermore, they have done many TV commercials, anime, live-action dramas, and movie tie-ins. With fans in all ages, they have debuted in North America following Japan, getting attention from all around the world.

milet

Debuted from a major label on March 6th, 2019. Her debut single, "inside you" produced by Toru (ONE OK ROCK) achieved #1 on eleven music streaming sites. On June 3rd, 2020, her 1st album "eyes" was released, and it debuted #1 in the Oricon weekly album chart and Oricon weekly digital album chart.

She performed at the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. At the end of 2022, she was selected to appear in the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen (Red White Song Festival) for 3 consecutive years.

© Koyoharu Gotouge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Entertainment Japan