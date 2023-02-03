Pepperdine University Joins edX Partner Network with Plans to Launch MOOCs, Stackable Programs on edX

Expanded partnership will create flexible education pathway for career advancement and degree completion

MALIBU, Calif., and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdine University today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and its intent to launch the university's first MicroMasters® program. This skills-based program will build on Pepperdine's successful partnership with 2U to provide students with deep learning in a specific field and a flexible pathway for completing a master's degree. Pepperdine's MicroMasters program is expected to launch later this year.

MicroMasters programs are a series of introductory master's-level courses that are career-relevant and support degree completion. Students who complete Pepperdine's MicroMasters program on edX will be able to apply their MicroMasters program credential to one of Pepperdine's existing master's degrees, already offered in partnership with 2U, once admitted and enrolled. Pepperdine's goal is to create more affordable, accessible pathways toward completion of these graduate degrees.

"Pepperdine's partnership with 2U has enabled us to offer best-in-class online degrees in psychology, law, and business that expand opportunity for thousands of additional students, regardless of geography. The reach and open access of the edX platform allows us to expand that impact," said Jay Brewster, provost and chief academic officer at Pepperdine. "Our plans to offer a MicroMasters program will not only make a rigorous Pepperdine education accessible to edX's 48 million global learners, but also give students an affordable, stackable pathway to degree completion."

2U currently supports 10 graduate degree programs at Pepperdine. Since the inception of the partnership in 2017, over 5,000 learners have enrolled in the programs.

"Our partnership with Pepperdine is a strong example of how we work together with our university partners to deliver high-quality online programs at scale," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "This expansion of our partnership underscores Pepperdine's approach to research-backed, student-first online education and its overall commitment to evolving its offerings to meet the demand of today's learners by offering flexible, stackable education pathways."

