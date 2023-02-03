S2Verify, One of the Fastest Growing U.S. Companies, Acquires Yale Background Screening - Doubling its Size Overnight

This Strategic Acquisition Expands the Firm's Market Position, Increases its Revenues, and Strengthens its Position as "America's Business Partner in Managing the Risks of Insiders and Hiring with Confidence."

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the S2Verify board of directors announced the firm's acquisition of New-York-based Yale Background Screening (Yale Associates, Inc), a highly reputable company with long-standing, multi-year relationships with Fortune-ranked enterprises in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, automotive, and financial services industries.

We can now help our clients enhance employment decisions that protect their people, performance, and reputations.

Founded in 2009, S2Verify has become one of the fastest-growing employment and contractor screening firms in the United States. In 2013, S2Verify was ranked 193rd on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in the world, and #3 in the Human Resources arena. In 2014, S2Verify received initial accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), endorsing the high professional standards and commitment to excellence. S2Verify founders include Bill Whitford, an employment industry pioneer, Arnette Heintze, one of this country's leading corporate security specialists and retired U.S. Secret Service senior executive, and Jim Zimbardi, a rare powerhouse in the background screening industry with extensive experience developing complex, data–driven solutions.

"We are really excited to have this new team aboard," says Whitford, S2Verify CEO. "We are now in an even stronger position to deliver on our mission: to help our clients enhance employment and contracting decisions that protect their people, performance, facilities, interests, and reputations. With hundreds of new clients joining our roster and even stronger positions in several critical markets, we're strengthening even further what makes us unique: industry-leading customer service, our consistency in delivering fast, accurate, compliant, and affordable background screening insight and information crucial to better managing insider risks, threats, and vulnerabilities."

Yale's CEO Tom Farley, who started the firm after launching his career with the FBI, points out that "the two companies share a common culture of service and top-tier support to some of the largest companies in their industries."

The transaction is expected to yield benefits for both entities' customers and employees. S2Verify has differentiated itself by focusing acutely on continuously improving its best-in-class client-centric service model. Bringing Yale's team and clients aboard allows the firm to extend its operational processes and faster-than-industry-average 12- to 24-hour delivery track record to Yale's client base. At the same time, the combined team will benefit from greater resources, more career opportunities, and broader access to cutting-edge tools and technologies.

ABOUT S2VERIFY

ABOUT YALE BACKGROUND SCREENING

Yale Background Screening carved out a remarkable book of business in background screening over the last 30+ years, earning the trust and confidence of 300+ clients. Under the leadership of Tom Farley, an experienced senior executive with a 14-year career with the FBI, the firm established robust market positions, especially with major companies in four premier industries: pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and financial services.

