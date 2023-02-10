Liaocheng City having established friendly and cooperative relations with Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu

LIAOCHENG, China, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Liaocheng City and Port Vila, the capital of the Republic of Vanuatu, held a signing ceremony for friendly cooperative relations with each other.

Signing ceremony (PRNewswire)

Li Minggang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Republic of Vanuatu, Chen Baiwei, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, Steve Kiel, Mayor of Port Vila, Vanuatu, and Zhang Baishun, Deputy Secretary of the Liaocheng City Party Committee and Mayor, attended the online signing ceremony and delivered speeches respectively. Wang Gang, vice mayor of Liaocheng, presided over the signing ceremony.

At the ceremony, a promotional video of Liaocheng City was played, and Zhang Baishun and Steve Kiel signed the "City Agreement on Establishing Friendly and Cooperative Relations", according to the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaocheng.

Liaocheng City is located in the west of Shandong Province, China, with a total area of 8,628 square kilometers and a population of 6.5 million, with a long history, long water transportation, convenient transportation and complete industry, known as "Jiangbei Water City, Canal Ancient Capital" and "Venice of the East", with many national city business cards such as national historical and cultural city, China's excellent tourist city, national health city and so on. The Republic of Vanuatu is located in the west of South Pacific Ocean, and is a Melanesian archipelago. As the capital, Port Vila is the "charming capital" of the South Pacific, with convenient transportation and rich tourism and fishery resources.

The participants unanimously agreed that Liaocheng City and Port Vila City have obvious complementary advantages, great cooperation potential and bright prospects, and hoped that the two cities will take this signing as an opportunity to plan to establish a more all-round sister-city relationship and push the cooperation between the two places to a new height.

