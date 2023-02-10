TD and First Horizon Extend Outside Date of Proposed Transaction to May 27, 2023

Both banks are fully committed to the transaction, which will benefit their customers, local communities, and other stakeholders

TORONTO, CHERRY HILL, N.J. and MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) and First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon") (NYSE: FHN) today announced that they have mutually agreed to extend the outside date of their proposed transaction from February 27 to May 27, 2023, in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.

TD and First Horizon are fully committed to the merger and continue to make significant progress in planning for the closing and the integration of the companies. Shareholders of First Horizon have voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction, and progress is being made on a Community Benefits Plan in support of local communities across the TD and First Horizon footprints in the U.S.

Customary closing conditions, including approvals from regulatory authorities in the U.S. and Canada, are required to close the transaction.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

