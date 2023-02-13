GMO-Z.com Trust Company Partners with Hex Trust to bring institutional-grade custody for GYEN, a regulated Japanese yen stablecoin

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc. ("GMO Trust") has partnered with Hex Trust, the leading institutional digital asset custodian, to bring institutional investors fully-licensed and highly-secure custody support for GYEN, the first regulated Japanese yen ("JPY") stablecoin.

GMO-Z.com Trust Company Partners with Hex Trust to bring institutional-grade custody for regulated JPY stablecoin GYEN

Hex Trust is the leading provider of fully-licensed and insured bank-grade digital asset custody and related services. The partnership integrates Hex Trust's compliant, institutional-grade custodial services built with the highest level of security, enabling clients to seamlessly and securely access the regulated stablecoin ecosystem.

Ken Nakamura, CEO of GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc., said:

"Hex Trust offers an unparalleled level of security and compliance that caters to institutional demands for digital asset custody services, providing clients with a more efficient and accessible means to participate in digital finance. We are pleased to partner with Hex Trust to facilitate digital finance participation and broader institutional engagement with stablecoins."

Calvin Shen, Managing Director of Hex Trust, said:

"Regulated and compliant stablecoins are critical when it comes to increasing institutional participation in the decentralized economy. As Japan is embracing Web3, we are excited to bring our clients the JPY-backed stablecoin, enabling a faster and cost-effective approach to leveraging digital assets."

About GMO-Z.com Trust Company

GMO-Z.com Trust Company, based in New York, is a limited purpose trust company, regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. Issuing the first regulated JPY stablecoin "GYEN", and a trusted USD stablecoin "ZUSD". GMO-Z.com Trust is on a mission to bring traditional finance into the digital age with blockchain services. For more information on GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc., visit https://stablecoin.z.com .

