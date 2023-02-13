UScellular Wants You to Disconnect from Your Device

Wireless Carrier is Leading a New Movement to Develop Healthier Relationships with Our Technology

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular, the fourth-largest full service wireless carrier in the country, announced today "Let's Find US," its goal is to inspire people, who on average spend more than five hours a day staring at their phone screen1, to reset their relationship with technology. "Let's Find US" is focused on being a leading voice in addressing the problem of over-connection.

It all kicked off last night with "Missing the Big Game," a first-of-its-kind AI application that shared real-time data of how many fans in the stadium were looking at their phones instead of the field. This social experiment revealed that, even at the biggest, most exciting sporting events of the year, we are all still over-connected:

Over 16,000 fans missed touchdowns throughout the game

During halftime, 6,182 fans were watching their phones instead of the show

In the final stretch, 4,347 fans were looking at their phones instead of the winning field goal

"Let's Find US": Phones Down For 5

UScellular's "Let's Find US," includes a deeply personal experiment called Phones Down For 5. It challenges people to voluntarily stop using their phone to reveal how addicted they are to it. The challenge is built on a simple action: taking a phone break for 5 days, 5 hours, or even just 5 minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.

The company is inviting everyone to participate in Phones Down For 5 by going to uscellular.com/findus to set a personal goal and share their experience using #PhonesDownFor5. The website will also offer tips to successfully make the most of the Phones Down For 5 challenge, including putting your phone where you can't see it, turning off notifications, getting creative, and spending time outside.

"Through "Let's Find US," we are addressing the serious issue of over-connection with technology and lack of connection with one another," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "At UScellular, our goal is to help people connect to what matters most. We want to inspire connection by inviting everyone to have a reset moment with technology, the first step in having a healthier relationship moving forward."

UScellular's "Let's Find US" is also being brought to life through a fully integrated advertising campaign featuring a brand TV spot entitled "This Isn't US," captivating out of home advertising, social media, influencer activations, and additional programming launching throughout the year to inspire people to disconnect from their devices and reconnect with each other.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

1 data.ai, The State of Mobile 2022 Today, 2022

