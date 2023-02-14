Arapahoe County 911 Partners with Equature

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arapahoe County 911 announces its partnership with Equature, a leading provider of cloud-based 911 recording solutions, to enhance its 911 recording capabilities.

Equature’s technology will enable Arapahoe County 911 to access and analyze real-time and historical data, allowing them to make data-driven decisions, enhance their training programs, and improve their overall service delivery. (PRNewswire)

The partnership allows Arapahoe County 911 to improve its 911 call management processes and provide real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities that enhance the delivery of emergency services to its citizens. With Equature's state-of-the-art technology, Arapahoe County 911 can store, manage and access 911 call data more efficiently and effectively.

Arapahoe County 911 Authority covers approximately 717 square miles and serves over 320,000 citizens. The primary Public Safety Answering Points are located at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the City of Englewood, the City of Glendale, the City of Greenwood Village, and the City of Littleton Police Departments. Fire communications is provided by South Metro Fire Rescue which serves as a secondary PSAP.

"The Authority was looking for a comprehensive call recording and monitoring solution and Equature was an excellent choice for our organization. The design is modern and intuitive, making it easy to use. The technical features are robust and reliable, ensuring that all calls are recorded accurately. The integrations are seamless, allowing for easy integration with our other systems. Finally, the cost is competitive and reasonable, making it a great value for the Authority's money." Said Cathy Raley, Executive Director of the Arapahoe County 911 Authority.

Equature's enhanced NextGen technology will incorporate Audio, Video, Data, Analytics, and location information to each of the primary answering points within the Arapahoe 911 Authority umbrella. These technology enhancements follow the authority's technology roadmap along with expediting emergency services and increase citizen satisfaction.

