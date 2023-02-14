CURE ALZHEIMER'S FUND APPOINTS DRS. JOHN S. LAZO AND PATRICK C. MAY TO RESEARCH STRATEGY COUNCIL

Leading Alzheimer's Disease Research Nonprofit Expands Prestigious Group of Science Experts

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Drs. John S. Lazo and Patrick C. May to its Research Strategy Council.

(PRNewsfoto/Cure Alzheimer’s Fund) (PRNewswire)

Two Acclaimed Alzheimer's Researchers join Cure Alzheimer's Fund Research Strategy Council

The Cure Alzheimer's Fund Research Strategy Council (RSC) is composed of six extraordinary individuals with a wide range of relevant expertise. The council is tasked with assessing the entire portfolio of funded research to ensure the organization is active in the right areas of investigation, and that the approved grants are fully aligned with the goal of accelerating the development of a disease-altering treatment or cure for Alzheimer's disease. The RSC works closely with the Cure Alzheimer's Fund Research Leadership Group and its Chair, Dr. Rudy Tanzi, and reports to the Board of Directors regarding its recommendations.

John S. Lazo, Ph.D., is acclaimed for his work in molecular pharmacology, cancer drug research and drug discovery, as well as in Alzheimer's disease. He was a member of the pharmacology faculty at Yale University (12 years), the University of Pittsburgh (24 years) and the University of Virginia (11 years). Dr. Lazo served as a corporate associate of Johnson & Johnson, has co-founded four biotechnology companies, authored 11 books and published more than 300 scientific articles. He also has been part of the scientific leadership of CureAlz since its inception.

Patrick C. May, Ph.D., is president of ADvantage Neuroscience Consulting, LLC. His early postdoctoral training was in the lab of CureAlz Research Leadership Group member Dr. Caleb Finch. He previously spent 25 years at Eli Lilly and Co., where he retired as a Senior Research Fellow in the Neuroscience Discovery Research area. Dr. May has served since 2009 on the National Institute on Aging UO1 Alzheimer's Disease Drug Discovery Special Emphasis Panel. He has been on the Tau Consortium's Scientific Advisory Board since 2016, where he serves as a drug discovery expert.

"The addition of Dr. Lazo and Dr. May to our Research Strategy Council brings insight born of experience into the issues vital to translating the laboratory discoveries of CureAlz research scientists into therapeutics that will benefit current and potential Alzheimer's patients," said Meg Smith, Executive Vice President of Research Management for Cure Alzheimer's Fund. " We are honored that they have agreed to join the RSC and grateful for their willingness to provide the guidance that will lead to solutions needed by all of those who experience Alzheimer's disease."

Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided grants to 249 of the world's leading researchers and contributed more than $167 million to research. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for more than 10 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100% of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit www.CureAlz.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Barbara Chambers

BChambers@CureAlz.org

978-417-9890

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cure Alzheimer’s Fund