Impartner's Mark Rogers Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Mark Rogers, senior vice president of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list for the third consecutive year. Every year, this list honors the channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Impartner’s SVP of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, Mark Rogers, recognized as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

Over the past year, Rogers has expanded Impartner's partner ecosystem more than 150% by launching a global reseller route to market and adding new strategic partnerships with global powerhouses TD SYNNEX, PWC, TCS, and HubSpot. He also established aggressive referral and reseller programs that led to 3X the previous year's indirect revenue and 2.7X Impartner's partner-qualified pipeline.

"As we enter 2023, it's more critical than ever, to build, cultivate and maximize the partner ecosystem," said Rogers. "Leveraging the indirect channel drives high-level growth at a lower cost model. The companies that are successful through the economic downturn will invest in and optimize channel technology and their ecosystem partners."

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner